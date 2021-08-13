Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836. Emera has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.31.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.