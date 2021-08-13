Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EMA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.91.

Shares of Emera stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 82,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,025. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.52. The stock has a market cap of C$15.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$59.62.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0857872 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

