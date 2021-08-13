Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $109.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, Emerson’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from strength across its medical, life science, food and beverage, and residential end markets. Its robust backlog level is likely to support its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Buyouts and healthy cash generation are other tailwinds. In third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s earnings beat estimates by 11.22%. For fiscal 2021, it projects sales growth of 9-10% versus the previously mentioned 6-9%. Earnings are expected to be $4.06-$4.08 compared with $3.80-$4.00 stated earlier. However, woes related to supply chain, labor, raw material costs and logistics might ail. High restructuring expenses and huge debts might have adverse impacts. In the past 30 days, the company’s earnings estimates have increased for fiscal 2021.”

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.65.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.89. 2,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.