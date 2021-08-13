Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,279,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 862,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 407,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

