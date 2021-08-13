EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.13. The company had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,017. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.