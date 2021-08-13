EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.
Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.13. The company had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,017. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
