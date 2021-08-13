Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $4.01 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.73 or 0.00403900 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003414 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.58 or 0.00948473 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

