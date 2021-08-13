Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGLX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.63.

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 35.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

