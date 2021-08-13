Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equillium in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $176.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a current ratio of 14.37. Equillium has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,558.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,034 shares of company stock worth $231,362. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

