Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$160.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi acquired 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total transaction of C$294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at C$7,582,638.75.

Shares of EQB traded down C$1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$156.50. 2,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,383. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$73.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$159.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$139.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 17.040002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

