Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aterian, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Aterian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aterian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%.

ATER has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aterian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56. Aterian has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $158.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,161,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,131,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,393,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

