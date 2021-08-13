Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

