Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Agenus Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agenus in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

