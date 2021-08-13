Ernest S. Rady Buys 5,426 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $203,854.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AAT opened at $38.27 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
