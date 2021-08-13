Ernest S. Rady Buys 5,426 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $203,854.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AAT opened at $38.27 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

