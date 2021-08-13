Ethverse (ETHV) Trading Up 16.3% This Week

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 81.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $487,606.12 and $51,851.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.75 or 0.00336185 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001344 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.89 or 0.00951637 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,157,961 coins and its circulating supply is 8,067,787 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

