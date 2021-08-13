Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

ESEA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.39. 39,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESEA. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

