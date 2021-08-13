Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVAX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,420. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 million and a PE ratio of -5.98. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

EVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

