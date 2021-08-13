EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EverCommerce in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EverCommerce’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 19.40 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 16.01 and a 12 month high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

