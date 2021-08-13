Everex Price Up 32.6% This Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Everex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001196 BTC on exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $12.59 million and approximately $708,724.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everex has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.94 or 0.00909534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00155504 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

EVX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

