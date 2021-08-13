Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.50.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,633. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,626 shares of company stock worth $1,294,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

