Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.50.
ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,633. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31.
In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,626 shares of company stock worth $1,294,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
