Evofem Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evofem Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.32. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

