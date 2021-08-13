Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,829.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.26. Evogene has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25.

EVGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

