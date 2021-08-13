Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMIIU. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth approximately $13,285,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth approximately $4,739,000.

Shares of CMIIU opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

