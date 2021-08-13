Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 23.8% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in AT&T by 48.6% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 83.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.02. 18,881,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,211,715. The company has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.