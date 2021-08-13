Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 67,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1,498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,846,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $451.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.57. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

