Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

PBW stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.47. 171,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,967. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $138.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.45.

