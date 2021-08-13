Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $100.01 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

