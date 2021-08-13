Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,558.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 47.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 78,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $528,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 44,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.15. 21,671,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,210,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

