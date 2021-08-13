Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEAP opened at $10.55 on Friday. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

