Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $445.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

