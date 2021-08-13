Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

