Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $405.96 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $382.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

