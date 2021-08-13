Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.94 ($37.58).

FRA:EVK opened at €29.48 ($34.68) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €28.74. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

