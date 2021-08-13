Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €34.00 ($40.00) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.94 ($37.58).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €29.48 ($34.68) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.74.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

