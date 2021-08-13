Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target Raised to €34.00 at Barclays

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EVKIF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$33.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.