EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 124 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,063,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,473,911 shares of company stock worth $849,416,317. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

