EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 17,231 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 187,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 307,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,875. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $95.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.83.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.