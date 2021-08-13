EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,151,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after acquiring an additional 736,061 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,815,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,697,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

