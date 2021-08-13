EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 10,004 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.73. 180,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

