eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,518,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00.

EXPI stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.76 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 227.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 125.3% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eXp World by 187.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 155,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 42.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

