Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXPO. Truist lifted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent stock opened at $114.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $116.18.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,034. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Exponent by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $61,111,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

