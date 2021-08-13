EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EYEG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,102. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

