F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FXLV. Cowen started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.29.

FXLV opened at $16.19 on Monday. F45 Training has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

