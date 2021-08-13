Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,421,211 shares of company stock valued at $832,883,273 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

