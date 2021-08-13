FansTime Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $3.90 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.94 or 0.00890795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00111912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002068 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.