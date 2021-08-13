Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

FSLY has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.71.

FSLY opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $252,483.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 249,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,626.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,795,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

