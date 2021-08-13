Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) to Issue $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by 122.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AGM opened at $100.50 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $61.79 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.86.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $62,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $124,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,707 shares of company stock worth $278,250 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

