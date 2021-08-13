Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.15.

NYSE FRT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $120.00. 413,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,561. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.44.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

