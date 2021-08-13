FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,418 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in FedEx by 9.2% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,336 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in FedEx by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FDX traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $278.09. The company had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.61 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.