FedoraCoin Market Cap Achieves $3.39 Million (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $107,120.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.35 or 0.00391130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

