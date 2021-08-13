Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 390 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

FXPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 436 ($5.70).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

LON FXPO opened at GBX 417.60 ($5.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 445.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($6.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In related news, insider James North purchased 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.